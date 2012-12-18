Step #1: Unpack the parts.
- Many of the components in this kit are sensitive to static discharge. Before you begin it is important that you remove any static electricity from your body by grounding yourself. This is simply done by touching any grounded metal that is by the area you are going to be assembling the board in. A bare metal computer power supply is an example of something that might be close at hand and provides a good ground point.
- You must ground yourself again if you walk away and return to the location where you are assembling your control board. An antistatic wrist strap is a good investment if building many kits such as this one is in your future.
- Many of the components look similar but if installed in an incorrect location can cause damage to the control board or some components. It is very important to ensure that the components are installed in the correct position. We are going to start by installing the shortest components and progress to the larger ones. When the instructions say to “install” this means to place the leads through the required holes allowing the component to sit close to the board, soldering the component in place and trimming the leads.
- If you have never soldered before it is recommended that some online tutorials are reviewed prior to putting this kit together.
Step #4: Install the diode.
Install the diode in location D1. Note that diodes are polarity-sensitive. The white stripe on the diode needs to be aligned to the white stripe on the circuit board.
Step #5: Install the bypass capacitor.
Install the 0.1uF capacitor in location C1. This capacitor is non-polarized; this means that it can be installed in either direction.
Step #6: Install the push button.
Install the push button in location S1. The button needs to be installed as shown to operate properly.
Step #7: Install the chip socket.
Install the chip socket in location IC1. This is the designation for the microcontroller which will be installed into the chip socket later. There is a notch in the socket which needs to be aligned with the notch in the PCB silkscreen.
Step #8: Install the transistors.
Install the two transistors in locations Q1 and Q2. Align the rounded side of the transistor body with the rounded portion on the PCB silkscreen.
Step #9: Install the voltage regulator.
Install the voltage regulator in location IC2. Align the rounded side of the voltage regulator body with the rounded portion on the PCB silkscreen.
Step #10: Install the green LED.
Install the green LED in location D2. Align the flat side of the LED body with the flat portion on the PCB silkscreen. The short lead should be close to the voltage regulator.
Step #11: Install the filter capacitors.
Install the two 47uF capacitors in locations C2 and C3. Ensure that the polarity is correct. The silkscreen indicates the positive lead with a small + symbol and the capacitor has a negative stripe on one side. The negative stripe should be on the side opposite to the positive indicator on the board.
Step #15: Wire up a remote activation button.
Beside the push button switch are two contacts labeled "On Sw." If these contacts are shorted the jammer will turn on until the short is removed. This means that the "On Sw." contacts can be extended to a N/O (normally open) remote switch. This remote switch can allow the unit to be mounted into something like the brim of a hat and have a switch in your pocket, for example. You could also use the remote switch to connect it to the device that the jammer is hidden in. For example, if it was hidden in a real remote control a switch in the remote could be wired to the remote switch to turn it on.
Step #16: Use the IR Jammer.
- The IR Jammer control module was designed to be the same size as a 9-volt battery since this is a power source that is ideal for this small handheld device. When power is applied the green light should blink a few times to let you know that the system is alive.
- Using the IR Jammer is simple. Just point the bank of 4 IR LEDs towards the remote-controlled item you want to jam, for example a TV or stereo, and press the push button. The jammer will send out the jamming signal for 30 seconds and then automatically turn off. Each time the button is pressed 30 seconds is added to the internal "on" timer, so if you need 2 minutes just press the button 4 times.
