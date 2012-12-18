Tonka’s classic dump truck is big, durable, fun, and extremely yellow. When we were expecting a daughter, I hit on the idea of giving her a pink Tonka. And not just pink; I wanted to give her a pink Hello Kitty Tonka, a slick mashup of two childhood icons!

Happily, the venerable Tonka dump truck turns out to be a versatile platform for mods and customization. Here’s everything you need to know about creating your own Kustom Tonkas.