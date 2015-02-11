Jerky is the on-the-go snack that has fueled Native Americans, pioneers, and astronauts alike. And it’s easy to make at home. This method, popularized by Alton Brown, uses an ordinary box fan and air filters to dry the meat.
Buy your desired cut of beef (sirloin is a good choice), and slice it into thin strips using a long, thin blade.
Choose a marinade and let the meat soak in the refrigerator for 6–8 hours. Make sure to include ingredients that help the meat stay moist and tender. Honey is a good choice.
