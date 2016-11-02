Today is November 2nd, the last day of Dia de los Muertos. It isn’t too late to get some fun celebration in though, and what better way than with delicious sugar skulls?

In this video, Zane does a fantastic job of showing how to make some easy and tasty sugar skulls. Since the holiday often falls very closely to Halloween, and involves sweets, it would be easy to assume that they are the same. Zane clears that up a bit with history on the holiday, as well as an explanation of why sugar skulls exist as part of the holiday.

There aren’t many items needed to make these:

2 granulated cups sugar

2 Tbsp maringue powder

2 Tbsp water

A skull mold

Of course you’ll also want decorations to add to your sugar skull. You can really use your imagination on what works here. Any kind of icing, edible confetti, or sprinkles would work.