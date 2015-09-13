Twenty years ago, CDs reigned supreme as a preferred storage medium. However, with the onset of portable music players and streaming services, CDs have found themselves gathering dust in the corners of many a media library.

But that doesn’t mean they have to die there. While CDs might not be your go-to channel for installing software or listening to music anymore, they can still offer themselves as parts for new projects.

In the event that you find yourself with a CD you know you’ll never use again, you can pull off the foil backing, leaving you with a transparent disk perfect for art projects.

With some paint you can easily transform this obsolete disk into a faux stained glass sun catcher. Read on to follow along and make your own!