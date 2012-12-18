Use the back half of the kid's car and some scrap material (such as lumber or plastic if it's available) to create a support frame for the front end of the carrier.
Secure the material to the kid's car (via bolts and screws) and build outward to produce a frame (bringing the front end to a point is suggested because it will allow for a single pivot wheel and it will provide a strong structure).
Add a Wheel/Wheels
Attach a pivot wheel at the front end of your newly created structure.
Pingback: 200+ Arduino Projects List for Final Year Students- Engineering Solutions()