By using a router and a countersink bit, you can make wooden screws of different diameters. The results are pretty good.
For my Da Vinci wooden models, I needed a quick method for making long wooden screws of different diameters.
I used an inexpensive countersink bit in my router and this seemed to give good results. I am sure a carbide "V" cutter would work as well or better. This rig works remarkably well. I’ve built a second similar rig for producing 0.5 inch screws up to 1 foot in length.
