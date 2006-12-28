Kath at Whip Up has linked to a great tutorial at daydreamingonpaper.com on how to make your own journals. The close up photos are great, especially for the techniques on sewing up the binding. [ via ] Link.
HOW TO – Make Your Own Journal
By nataliezdrieu
