As a parent, I struggle daily to get my kids to help out around the house. I’ve tried a lot of methods, and have seen a lot of fancy chore charts. My favorite thing about this one from Lisa of ModEco Kids is the simple statement at the top of the chart: This is how I contribute to my family. It’s such a great way to turn the typical parental “nagging” into the true show of how we can all work together. Nice!