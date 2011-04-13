

I find it laughable that I, someone who rarely wears anything besides Chuck Taylors, have now posted three different pairs of high heeled shoes in just more than a week. But the shoes have been just that stunning, and this latest pair is is particularly fabulous. Anna Maria Horner points us to these measuring tape stilettos from Christian Louboutin. At almost $800 I don’t think my Chuck Taylor lifestyle could swing it, but they certainly could inspire a DIY version, right?

