Keep Your Cabinets Secure with a Touch-Sensitive Lock
Draw Abstract Art with a Random Number Generator
Explore Lenz’s Law with Gravity-Defying Magnet Tricks
How To: Build a Six-Axis Positioning Platform From Stuff You Can Buy at the Hardware Store
Quick Modeling Tip: Sprue Makes Great Greeble!
When Things Start to Gossip and Other Computational Matters
Maker Pro News: Foodtech Founders, 3D Printing on the Factory Floor, and More
Edible Innovations: This Designer Created a Chocolate Mold from a Wine Box and Vacuum
Featured Maker Faire event

World Maker Faire

September 23 & 24, 2017
Featured Maker Faire event

Milwaukee

September 23 & 24, 2017
Featured Maker Faire event

Maker Faire San Diego

October 7 & 8, 2017
Featured Maker Faire event

Pittsburgh

October 13-15, 2017
Featured Maker Faire event

Maker Faires Around the World

Nearly Every Weekend
Super Simple Copper Etching – Sylvia’s Mini Maker Show

Quick Modeling Tip: Sprue Makes Great Greeble!

When Things Start to Gossip and Other Computational Matters

Maker Pro News: Foodtech Founders, 3D Printing on the Factory Floor, and More

Edible Innovations: This Designer Created a Chocolate Mold from a Wine Box and Vacuum

5 Super-Useful 3D Printable Tools

Math Monday: Marbinary Counter

Two New Trotbots Mean More Agility And Cheaper Builds

Maker Faire Producers from Across the Globe Convene at Maker Faire New York 2017

This Week in Making: Visit World Maker Faire New York, Make a Smarter Home, and More

See all stories

Article Featured Image


Did you ever want to upgrade your bread-boarded circuits to something more permanent? Or maybe you’ve got a hankering to make your own metal Jelwery? Today Sylvia will show you how you can do both with super simple copper etching. More info: http://wp.me/p1CIX9-tbq

Article Featured Image

By Super Awesome Sylvia and her dad, James

Did you ever want to upgrade your bread-boarded circuits to something more permanent? Or maybe you’ve got a hankering to make your own metal jewelry? Today we’ll show you how you can do both. With super simple copper etching. Lets go!

Subscribe to Sylvia’s Mini Maker Show Podcast in iTunes, download the m4v video directly, or watch it on YouTube and Vimeo.

For this coppertastic build,  we’ll need:

  • Eye protection and gloves (rubber/latex/nitrile, any kind will do)
  • Ferric chloride etchant (Found at some electronics stores, or online)
  • Regular printer paper
  • Printable plastic film or really thin glossy magazine pages, and access to a laser printer or copier
  • A clothes iron
  • Some fine steel wool
  • and finally, some paper towels (it gets messy!)

For making jewelry, we’ll also need:

  • Some solid pieces of copper or brass (found at fancy art stores)
  • and a plastic or glass container than can fit your piece to be etched

For circuit boards, instead we’ll need:

First things first, we need an image. What are we putting on our copper? If you’ve got a circuit design ready in your cad software, export a high resolution monochrome image of just the traces you want, or a high contrast piece of art for your jewelry, carefully print your design out on plastic or magazine paper.

