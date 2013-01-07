Don’t tell anyone but I secretly keep New Year’s resolutions. This year mine are to drop the weight I put on from the Holidays (both this year and last) and to focus on fewer projects (like my Ducati cafe racer) so that I actually finish them. I also plan to learn a new skill or two to go along with my project, including welding and working with carbon fiber. This year why not teach yourself a new skill too?

If you’ve spent any time on the Make: Blog you know we love Arduino. This amazingly versatile microcontroller powers everything from 3D printers to UAV control systems. It’s inexpensive, easy to learn, and can be integrated into nearly any project. If you think for a second that it’s too complicated and difficult to figure out, you’re wrong! The Getting Started with Arduino Kit (available in the Maker Shed) takes all the mystery out of Arduino and lays the groundwork to take your projects to the next level. The kit contains the Arduino, USB cable, and all the components you need to complete the examples in the Getting Started with Arduino book. You’ll be blinking LEDs and reading sensors minutes after you install the software.

