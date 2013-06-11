You may have a few Arduinos lying around, but unless you were at Maker Faire Bay Area I’m willing to bet you don’t have one like this! We worked closely with the good folks at Arduino to bring you these Make: Special Edition Arduino Unos, now available in the Maker Shed. Functionally, they are identical to a regular Arduino Uno R3 (with SMD microcontroller) but feature exclusive Make branding to set them apart from the rest.

While these Arduinos are just begging to be embedded into your next project, they look good enough that you may want to get two – one for your project and one for display! Either way, we won’t have these forever so pick up your Make: Special Edition Arduino today!