This Paper Pulp Helmet by Bobby Petersen, Tom Gottelier and Edward Thomas is made from recycled paper and designed for short-term use so that it can be recycled again!

A low cost, recyclable, bicycle helmet for use in conjunction with the London Bicycle Hire Scheme. Manufactured from waste newspapers that circulate the London transport network.

I’d love to see a tutorial for this so that everyone can make their own bike helmet when they need one.

[via Neatorama]