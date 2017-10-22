Geeky Pumpkins

Need some more help in prepping for your Halloween party? Check out these geeky pumpkin stencils and carve designs from Wonder Woman, Star Wars, It, Game of Thrones, Guardians of the Galaxy, and others on your Jack-o-Lantern this year. These would make a pretty spooktacular project when combined with LED effects.

DIY Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s newest gaming console, the Switch, has not met market demand as well as customers would like. Unable to wait, Tim Lindquist created his own DIY Nintendo Switch (which he nicknamed the NinTIMdo RP).

The final design is a little too bulky for my tastes, but it’s incredible that Tim was able to recreate a Switch so quickly all on his own. Since his console uses Raspberry Pi, he can program a significantly larger number of games, both modern and classic, that the actual Switch cannot run. He claims he will have the files up soon, so anyone who is looking to make their own Switch can do so. Knowing Nintendo’s track record with the maker movement however, makes me think that they will take the files down and sue Tim the second they catch word of this.

Last Minute Projects

It’s almost Halloween! We’ve been posting quite a few projects related to the holiday on our blog this week. Add bat wings to your boots for a gothtacular look, dress up as Peter Pan’s shadow, craft an LED lit costume of the centipede from Pixels, or get costume making advice from eight talented cosplayers.