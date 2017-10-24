Over the years, we’ve featured dozens of pumpkin carving and unique pumpkin decorating projects here on Make:. Here are a few of our faves. To see everything we’ve covered, here are the pumpkin search results.

Pumpkin Carving Tools and How to Use Them

Like a lot of realms of making, pumpkin carving becomes a lot more creative and interesting, the results more impressive, once you have the right tools and know how to use them. Not surprisingly, Martha Stewart has some great pumpkin carving resources.

Pumpkin Carving Tips with Master Ray Villafane

Pumpkin and gourd artist Ray Villafane talks about his work and shares some invaluable tips for creating your own cut-above pumpkins.

5 Tutorials for Next Level Pumpkin Carving

These unconventional pumpkin carving designs will have you well on your way to the spookiest Halloween ever.

Add LED Effects to Your Pumpkin

So you’ve carved a killer jack-o-lantern, eh? What better way to show it off than to use LEDs to make it glow from within! This LED fades in and out as if your pumpkin is breathing! The best part? No programming is required, as this circuit is all analog.

How To: Metallic Marbled Pumpkins

Looking to add some unique and crafty magic to your halloween? Make your own cool, arty, and spooky metallic marbled pumpkins.

Printable Pumpkin Carving Templates

Turn this year’s pumpkins into works of front stoop folk art! With these printable pumpkin carving templates, you’re sure to be the envy of all of Ghoul Town.

DIY Matte Black Pumpkin

For those who are feeling a tad existential this Halloween, how about a porch-full of all-black pumpkins?. They say black is very slimming. Your stylish and newly svelte pumpkins will thank you.

How To: Constellation Pumpkins

Turn your pumpkins into mini planetariums with this constellation-carving tutorial.

How To: Smokin’ Pumpkin

Take your jack-o-lantern game to the next level with this terrific Smokin’ Pumpkin tutorial from Instructables user Noise Maker.

Peter the Cyber Pumpkin

Belgian maker Jan De Coster grew his own pumpkin, carved it, and built a pair of eyes that are controlled by an Arduino to move randomly.

Mini Pumpkins with Vampire Teeth

A white mini pumpkin, a quick carve, some glow in the dark teeth, red push-pins, and you’re done.

Word Find Pumpkin

This unique DIY word finding pumpkin is a quick, clever, and fun project for any word nerd.