This great project by Becky Stern puts a clever animated gif-making apparatus into a vintage camera housing, and uploads the results to a Tumblr page. This was a hilarious hit at Maker Faire New York this year. [Maker Share]
The code is based on Lara’s free Instructables Raspberry Pi Class, which contains valuable background info if you’re new to electronics, programming, or the Pi. If you have some Pi experience, you may appreciate the Pi Tumblr GIF Photobooth Instructable, which is a more concise overview of the class content. The same code can be used to run a photo booth at your next party! I chose to take my camera mobile with a big battery pack to capture GIFs at Maker Faire NY this year.