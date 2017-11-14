A few years back, Richard Leonarz saw a band playing whose lead guitarist used a custom guitar that was decorated with LEDs. “Each song would have cool patterns playing. I’ve been building guitars as a hobby for a few years, and had made one out of Plexi-Glass and had added some red-LEDs that lit up when you played a song,” Leonarz said. “Nothing near as complex as what this guy was playing.”

Wanting to make his own, Leonarz found a 32×32 Adafruit RGB matrix and dove right in. Check out his build notes on Maker Share if you want to make your own LED guitar.

Want to showcase your own projects? Join Maker Share today.