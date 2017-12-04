Head over to Mike Rigsby’s Maker Share page to check out his and his wife’s Santa’s Shop.

In building Santa’s Shop, Rigsby said:

Using 46 servo motors, 12 Arduinos, hundreds of 3D printed parts and dozens of hand made characters, this is an animated story telling art installation. Three major elves and Santa each have 8 degrees of freedom and they operate to tell a three minute story. Annelle, my wife, and I collaborated to construct this using more than 2000 hours of labor. She designed the elves and most of the original characters, as well as creating costumes and painting the pieces. I scanned her clay originals and 3D printed them (to adjust size, weight, and attach to mechanical parts). I also designed the electronics and did the wood work.

If you want to see this project in person, you can catch public viewings this December from 5:30 – 9 P.M. at Brightway Insurance Agency (9127 SW 52nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608).

