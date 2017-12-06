We’ve all experienced the frustration of trying to help an elderly relative (like a grandparent or great aunt/uncle) understand how a piece of technology works. For Lucas Pacentrilli, it was trying to help his girlfriend’s grandfather understand how to switch between the sources on his TV. There were just too many buttons involved in the process. So Pacentrilli simplified things by building a two button remote.

Pacentrilli has the entirety of his build notes on Maker Share if you’d like to make this remote yourself. Because of its simplicity, this remote could also help children who aren’t old enough to understand how to use a regular remote, or people who are visually impaired and might have difficulty easily discerning between small buttons.

Want to showcase your own projects? Join Maker Share today.