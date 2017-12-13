Our favorite Star Wars “it really flies!” model aircraft builder is at it again. Adam Woodworth shares his latest build, an oversized Snow Speeder, sized up 3.3x from his previous 12″ rendition. Measuring a meter in length, this thing is big!

Watch as it flies deftly around a not-very-Hoth-like environment, recreating the famous battle scene from Empire Strikes Back. Make sure to catch a key moment at the 1:40 mark.

“The AT-AT is from Home Depot, and is 9ft tall. When I saw it I immediately wanted to build the big one. I used the little one for the through the legs shot, and the rest is done with the big one, which was big enough to easily carry around the camera gear.”

Photos and description of the build can be found here.