Far and away, my favorite making-related YouTube show this year was Donald Bell’s Maker Update. Every Wednesday in 2017, Donald has delivered a tight, informative, and fun guide to the week’s maker news and tech developments, the best projects Donald has run into, tips and tools recommendations, and a calendar of upcoming Maker Faires.

When there’s so much going on in a space, it’s great to have really smart and curious people filtering out and presenting what they think you should be paying attention to. Donald Bell has become one of my go-to Virgils for leading me through the land of high-tech DIY.

In today’s episode, the last of 2017, Donald runs through his favorite projects of the year. These include John Edgar Park’s amazing Lucio Blaster, Becky Stern’s Retro Raspberry Pi Tumblr GIF Camera, and JON-A-TRON’s 3D Printed Animatronic Puppet. The complete list of projects is available in the episode’s Show Notes.

With all that Donald has done with Maker Update in just a year, we look forward to seeing where he takes things in 2018. We’ll be watching.