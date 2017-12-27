Eric Thompson had a pretty crazy idea:

I’ve always had an idea to make a keyboard instrument that could be transposed. There are some harmoniums that do this by moving the action either left or right (one half step flat or sharp). I decided to achieve this by instead making the chromatic sounding parts moveable. Having a moveable/removable chromatic sounding piece has the added benefit of being able to swap in and out different devices to play on the same keyboard. For example, I have a set of saucer bells, a set of glockenspiel bars, a set of chromatic chimes; these could all be made into a plate that can be placed on top of the instrument and played with the same action rather than building a specific instrument for each of them.

Not only did he want to make an instrument that could shift to a different key without changing his hand position (or re-tuning a ton of strings), he also wanted to build this thing from scratch. He rounded up a bunch of parts, like the entire action of a piano, and got to work.

People often forget that the piano is really a percussion instrument. Each key press actuates a hammer that bangs on a key. To top this off, you can often find pianos on craigslist for free! Perfect for the aspiring musical instrument hacker. Eric is utilizing this assembly to bang on a bell tower instead of strings. The results are interesting to say the least.

The videos do a decent job of speaking for themselves, but Thompson has also put together a full album of images with tons of details on what he was thinking at the time, and how he overcame different obstacles.

