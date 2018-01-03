Minecraft has sparked the creativity of makers around the globe. The game has proven a popular pastime for both kids and adults for years, surpassing 100 million sales in 2016, and showing no signs of fading away anytime soon. Some makers have taken inspiration from the game to create Minecraft themed pieces of furniture, weaponry, and costumes. One such maker is Jason Rodrigue, who built a computer desk that is designed to look like it was formed from dirt blocks and a diamond sword from the game.

After completing his build, Rodrigue donated his desk to Astor Services, and put his build notes online on Maker Share. If you’re looking to add something colorful to your room, then you might want to consider building your own! If you’re not looking for a new place to rest your computer, but still want something Minecraft themed for your room, then still head on over to Rodrigue’s Maker Share page. He does a good job showcasing how he was able to capture the look of Minecraft’s items and blocks, so you could use his techniques to carve yourself a pixelated chair, bed frame, stool, table, or any other piece of furniture.

