Autodesk’s Fusion 360 software is complicated enough, but even if you feel really competent in the modeling part of the software, you’d be forgiven for feeling completely overwhelmed by the Fusion 360 CAM (Computer Aided Machining) interface. CAM is where you set up the instructions for your CNC machine so it knows how to turn your design into a physical object. The terminology is laden with plenty of machinist’s jargon, and every single tool or function has well over 100 options. It’s easy to get lost. But the amazing YouTube duo of Evan & Katelyn have put together a fantastic primer on getting your feet wet with this feature of Fusion 360 to take your CNC machining to the next level.