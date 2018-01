Da-eun Jun, of Seuol, South Korea, uses laser cutting to carve bendable animal shapes out of white foam. She carves out legs for her little creatures too, and draws colorful designs over each animal to make each one of them stand out. She shares her animals with others too, and encourages them to create their own designs.

You can check out Da-eun Jun’s animals on her Maker Share page.

