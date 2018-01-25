Kerbal Space Program is one of those games that ends up inspiring people to go to extremes. They go to extremes in how they design their ridiculous ships and, sometimes, they go to extremes with how they play the game. In this case, Hugo Peeters made a custom console, dubbed KerbalController, for controlling his ships.
As you can see, this thing is super in-depth. Peeters created custom laser cut panels and circuits for every aspect he wanted from the game. You can find full build details on Instructables and all the code necessary on Peeter’s Github.