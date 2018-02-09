Fidget cubes (also known as fiddle cubes) have been all over the Internet for years. You have them to thank (or blame, depending on your view) for fidget spinners. These cubes give someone six different toys to fiddle with, ranging from wheels, to magnets, and so much more. This has given them an appeal all their own that fidget spinners could never match. A fidget spinners can only spin. A fidget cube can be customized for a variety of different uses.

Mark Langford posted his own take of the fidget cube on Maker Share. You can see it in action in the video below.

Head on over to Maker Share for the full list of files if you want to build the cube yourself. If you don’t have a laser cutter, Langford provides resources where you can get pieces of wood custom cut and sent to you for a service fee. You could also use Langford’s files as the basis for your own design, and build a fidget cube that incorporates your own gizmos and gadgets.

