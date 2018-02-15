After attending CES, Jonathan Gleich was inspired. He rushed straight home and started thinking of flushing a toilet. This isn’t a statement on the quality of CES, but rather, Jonathan saw a fancy voice controlled toilet that cost a considerable sum of six thousand dollars. He devised a plan to get that same functionality at a fraction of the cost.

I attended CES, and one of the displays was a $6000 Alexa controlled toilet, and I thought to myself: “HEY I CAN DO THAT FOR A *LOT* LESS MONEY” (yes, I did think this in all caps) So I did my research and purchased a Swash 1400 ‘Washlet” toilet seat

Jonathan’s project takes advantage of a store bought bidet attachment, a motorized flushing add on, an IR transmitter, and an Adafruit feather board. This means that he got the full featured package at a fraction of the cost

$649 for The swash 1400 $46.00 for the auto flusher $23.00 for the Broadlink IR $17.00 for the Adafruit board (Alexa interface)

You can follow along on his Instructable to recreate the project at home. I think we can all agree that the world needs more Jonathans.