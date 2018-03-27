Instructables user Rzinurov shared this fantastic project: a portable case for their synth system. Not only does it supply portability and organization, it re-purposes some old speakers so that you can unfold and jam instantly.
A great tip to take from this project is that you can really get a lot of prototyping done with cardboard. The full Instructables post talks about the other lessons Rzinurov took away from their pre-build. They all seem quite useful.
The final result made from laser cut wood turned out fantastic.