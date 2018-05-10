In Becky Stern’s latest Instructables project and accompanying YouTube video, she shows how to 3D design and print sweet LED-illuminated flowers. Becky is one of the true masters of clear and clever presentation of instructional materials. And she just keeps getting better.

I love the design for these where she uses friction fitting to hold both the coin cell battery and the leads on the 10mm white LEDs. The use of felting to create a dome defuser for the LED in the center of the flower is also very clever.

Becky includes the .STL files for her designs if you just want to print out and assemble. If you want to design your own flowers, she includes a little tutorial on using Tinkercad.

You can see Becky’s full Instructable here.