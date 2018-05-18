If you’re planning on going to Maker Faire Bay Area this weekend, you might run into Hiroaki Suzuki and his robotic skeleton puppet.

As to why he created the project, Suzuki said:

“The old adventure movie Jason and the Argonauts is a fantastic movie. The skeleton warrior is an especially wonderful character that remains in the history of the movie. It was filmed with stop motion techniques, that movement might be more powerful than the latest CG image.”

You can check out Suzuki’s full project on his Maker Share. If you see him at Maker Faire, be sure to give his bony friend a high five from all of us!

