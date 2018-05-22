If you haven’t seen it yet, Mike Barela has been doing a fun series on Adafruit on Robot Archeology, looking at robot technologies of the past (and some still present) and the projects you can do today to create some of these retro robots.

The most recent installment of the series features drawbots, There’s a video of a simply Popsicle stick and servomotor Spirograph and links to a bunch of other drawbot designs and projects.

In some of the previous columns, Mike has covered the Nintendo R.O.B., robot toy banks, Radio Shack robots, Turtle bots, and more. One of the recent columns I really liked was on Garco, the 1953 robot, built by an engineer in his garage, that became a spokesbot for Walt Disney.