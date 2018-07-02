This event was organized by BLIIIDA, third place of inspiration, innovation and collective intelligence based in Metz, with Maker France and the French firm Leroy Merlin. 90 Makers and 3 000 visitors (and the sun!) attended to this fascinating event.

International Makers were there: Gaël Langevin and InMoov, or Playtronica and their musical vegetables, or the Luxembourg Science Center and their crazy shows with dry ice.

Moreover, national Makers crossed the French country to share their passion and experiences: Black Smith Ludo taught to kids and their curious parents how to forge, while Nataliya Kosmyna revealed the superpower of Metz public by teaching them how to make a drone flying just by thinking, and Caliban came with the robot Johnny 5 who (or which?) talked with the kids!

Moreover, the local Makers showed all of their imagination and passion for creating and sharing: the BLIIIDA residents but also Makers coming from Metz Métropole and Lorraine. The students of ENIM (national engineering school of Metz) built robots and little cars to recreate in reality the game RocketLeague!

The carpenter Yannick Neuvillers proposed a time travel with his medieval catapult and his replica of the famous Iron Throne, seen in the TV show “Games of Thrones”.

The Ouistiti Orchestra (orchestra of electro music composed with ouistiti toys) delighted the acoustic atmosphere, and the professional of Make up SFX Lucie Schosseler created scaring make up on volunteers!

The Fab Lab local community and the teams of Leroy Merlin shops were mobilized to help young and less young public how to create their own souvenirs: rocket, chicken, key ring, deco objects, …

Photo Clément PROTTO

100% of people, Makers and visitors, had good time and will come back to the next Metz Mini Maker Faire in 2019!