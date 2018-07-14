There are so many great sub-genres of YouTube maker channels, from those exploring a specific shopcraft or tool type to kid makers and general home projects, maintenance, and repair channels. One of these genres that probably doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves is the husband and wife collaborative channel. A fine example of this is Wicked Makers. Jay and Jaimie are a creatively active maker couple from Austin, TX. Jay has worked in the video gaming and animation industries while Jaimie specializes in special effects fabrication. She worked at DreamWorks Animation for eight years.

On their new YouTube channel, Wicked Makers (less than a year old), they explore their various interests and hobbies, from skateboarding and Dungeons & Dragons terrain crafting to electronics and programming Arduino. In each well-edited video, they take us along for the ride. So far, they only have 5 videos in the can and under 700 subscribers, but given the quality of what they have produced so far, we look forward to seeing where they will take the channel.

Here are three of their videos to date: