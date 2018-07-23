Cris from Get Hands Dirty has published a quick video on how she sharpens her knives and chisels. There are so many videos, so many techniques, and so many hard-held opinions on what’s the best way is to sharpen a blade. Here is one method.

Cris uses a hard, flat piece of kitchen marble, 4 grades of high-quality sandpaper that she affixes to the stone, and a honing guide to achieve the right sharpening angle. Sanding her way through the paper grades (from coarse to fine) with water, she finishes the blade with a final stropping on leather with some chromium-oxide paste.

If you use a similar technique, or an entirely different one, I’d love to hear about it in the comments.