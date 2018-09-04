YouTube machinist and project video comic, This Old Tony, is at it again. In this video, he uses some steel stock, rod, and ball bearings to machine a beautiful little hand vise, bench clamp. He’s not sure what to call it. But you don’t have to know what it’s called to know how it could be useful in your show. I just finally got a hobby vise set up on my workbench and I cannot believe I went so many years without one.

As always with This Old Tony videos there are a number of great shop tips peppered throughout and a few goofball belly laughs to be had. His trick for splitting steel with swelling wood is worth the price of admission. Ancient! Ingenious! Funny! And wait until you see how he makes his own 4140 rod and ball bearings. Meow.