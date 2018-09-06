One thing that really sets Maker Faire apart from other events is the amount of hands-on stuff you can experience. From getting to try out fancy equpment to building things and learning new skills, there is just so much to choose from.

We asked the planning team for World Maker Faire New York to come up with some of the hands-on things you can do, that they’re most excited for and they came up with this list. This is just a taste of what you’ll find when you arrive.

Games

Giant Skeeball

calvinthedestroyer will have a giant SkeeBowling machine like Skeeball but it uses 10lb bowling balls that you launch in the air at a target and Dance Dance Revolution Pads that are made from Wood!

Pinbox 3000

Behold! Cardboard pinball machines that run on gravity, rubber bands and marbles. When two PinBox 3000 kits are linked together- Battlemode! Try out our Gamechangers, MutantMods (four players!) and new ElectoTeck! Flip out!

Marvin, the Giant Connect 4 Robot

Marvin is an automated, homemade, 15 foot tall wooden connect 4 game. Using artificial intelligence software we wrote ourselves, he’s learned to play against you by analyzing thousands of games. Can you beat him?

Game of Fire

Fuel, Oxygen, Heat, and Good Aim! The Game of Fire is a carnival-styled interactive fire art installations Test your showing skills for a payoff with a fiery bang! Work together with friends to hit all the targets and the same time and trigger the big finale!

General Hands-on Stuff

Mobile Food Lab

Mobile FoodLab is an experiential exhibition-lab supporting food literacy that is both educational and fun. We connect kids and communities to healthy food.

Fixing Session

Meet the Fearless Fixers from the Fixers Collective. Check out our live repair demos featuring high-tech, low-tech, and higher-tech stuff. Find out how things work by taking them apart and make plans to attend our future events in New York City!

For Kids

NYSCI Village

Meet the NYSCI makers and learn about our Design Make Play approach. Collaborate on fort building, engineer a kite, or cast your shadow on the shadow wall. There’s something for everyone and every maker!

Dazzlinks Cardboard Contraptions

Explore the wonders of cardboard construction. Use Dazzlinks, a simple to use, open ended cardboard building material, to make amazing structures. Take part in our marble run challenge. Add to our joint creation or build your own.

Kaleidoscope Enrichment

Become a Super Maker, Super Hero with Kaleidoscope Enrichment. Experience our fun Maker Camp activities and get inspiration to create your own!

Marshmallow Shooters

Design & Create your own Marshmallow Shooter from precut pvc – fun for all ages

Test your creation for distance and accuracy – Hit the Bulls-eye!!

Troxes – Origami Building Blocks

Troxes are triangular, interlocking building bricks. Designed at the MIT Media Lab as a medium for geometric play, Troxes exercise and deepen spatial thinking, and allow for the construction of objects as beautiful as they are unusual.

Come to World Maker Faire New York and you’ll get a chance to see all these and more, so get your tickets today!