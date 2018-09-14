Yanick Ouellet wrote in to tell us about this interesting display that he and some students did for a local museum. They scrounged parts and pieces to cobble together into a one meter long angler fish. Inspired by the aesthetics of steampunk as well as deep sea monstrosities, “Le Poisson des Cataccombes” was born.

When the fish detects a presence with the help of an ultrasonic sensor, it wiggles and flaps it’s jaw. One half of it is open and on display so you can see the true guts of the mechanism.

Yanick and his crew were nice enough to make a video showing bits and pieces of the construction. This helps get a better sense of how it all went together. You can find more of their work on this instagram page.