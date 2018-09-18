Since this is now Hurricane season, and NC, SC, Va got pelted with over trillion gallons of water in 3 days and floodwaters exceeded historic levels, what would you do if your area got hit by tornadoes, fires, hurricanes, and earthquakes? Do you have plans?

Here are some ways your space can support your community respond to future challenges:

Are you ready in the event of a disaster?

See if you have any members who are or were first responders then get them to help you assemble a task team to create an emergency response plan. You need to make sure what do in event of flooding, how to rescue your equipment and tools from getting damaged.

Get connected:

Before any emergency occurs reach out to your local Emergency Management Services and have brainstorming sessions on how you can help.

Be a connector:

Help connect your Emergency Management Office with your teams of expert makers, having extra electrical, welding, electronic, metal resources on stand- by can be handy.

Provide tools and make support:

Let your Emergency Management Services teams know about your tools and equipment and more importantly your ability to fabricate custom items to help the prevent damage or repair local infrastructure.

Offer emergency support training:

Conduct an inventory of the members’ and supporters’ credentials and expertise. Uncover areas that need to shore up and offer training like first aid care.

Be a staging area or rally point:

Outsiders coming to an area need a place to stage their response and meet up when coming to an area. Perhaps your space, could help host responders.

Support guest responders:

Since many restaurants are closed during a disaster, perhaps you can help provide some nourishment and support for responders. Thousands of responders came to NC, SC and Virginia to Florence and many locals created care packages of food, water, dry clothing and some provided housing to repay them for their support.

Be a shelter:

Perhaps during a storm your space could help provide shelter to those in need and responders.

Share these wonderful apps to help in the rescue to your members:

ZELLO WALKIE TALKIE– this app was great at coordinating rescues and wellness checks. Perhaps makerspaces may want to use during maker faires or other events.

Crowdsourcerescue.com– this app helps those in need get the attention of numerous agencies and with the help of their cell phone gps helped them pinpoint their location.

Want to join the Cajun Navy? The term Cajun Navy was created in response to help from the Governor of Louisiana during Hurrican Katriana back in 2007. Over 450 boats emerged to help Katrina Victims. Now their efforts have grown to respond Harvey in Texas, Irma, Maria and other disasters.

Get involved. It’s people just like you who make everything we do possible. Without the volunteers, the rescue teams, and the many people who put their every day lives on hold just to make sure their fellow American brothers and sisters are safe and taken care of, none of this would be possible. So consider becoming a volunteer or making a donation today. You are saving lives and bringing families and communities back together.

OUR MISSION: Rescue. Relieve. Rebuild. We don’t wait for the help, We are the help! We the people of Louisiana refuse to stand by and wait for help in the wake of disasters in our state and the country. We rise up to unite and help rescue our neighbors! Our mission is to help the people who can’t get help, not only in the wake of disaster, but in everyday life.

Make It Personal

Since I live in North Carolina and had to endure the wait for the impending disaster, I joined the Cajun Navy and supported central NC response to Hurricane Florence.

Once I got connected, I helped attract over 30 more volunteers, 30+ boats and kayaks plus numerous chainsaws and blankets in just 24 hours. Also arranged for a Pittsburgh firefighter who wanted to help to get picked up at airport and delivered to Lumberton. My team rescued folks out of a submerged trailer park and numerous others activities that helped those in need get the comfort and care they need. Also they help rescue numerous pets left behind.

So my unit now calls me the Cajun Navy Multiplier and felts so good to have done something to respond to others in need and not just sit on my duff waiting for the rains. Now I am in the process of planning a thank you party to all of the locals who helped.

So if you want to do something or get ready for future disasters, let me know and I will help get ready and connected to groups who need help. Just email me at [email protected] Let’s MAKER HAPPEN!

Feature image: Mike Trenchard, Earth Sciences & Image Analysis Laboratory, NASA Johnson Space Center. [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons