Maker Faire Rome – the European Edition – is entering it’s 6th year. This event is massive, bringing makers from around the globe to Rome for this fantastic display of maker ingenuity.

This is a live blog, so we will be updating it all through the weekend. We’ll put newest things at the top.

Lumi Industries, a 3D printer company, brought some cool prototypes. The flat one, seen above that uses a tablet to expose UV sensitive resins, and expand upwards as the print grows, as well as a very early prototype of a printer that uses lasers to sinter sugar into shapes.

Here are some prints off of the tablet printer prototype.

The sugar printer is in earlier stages and looks like the normal printer they sell on their website

And the example isn’t quite as impressive… yet.

These display bowls are recycled from old motorcycle tires. They’re coated in epoxy so they’re nice and clean. I love how they look.

So happy to see cosplay at Maker Faire Rome!

The Mediterranean Academy of Architecture brought an entire area devoted to digital fabrication. I loved how they were working with ceramics, wood, and textiles

Fund more info at Medaarch.com

Hackability is showing off their fantastic accessibility projects.

This collapsible solar oven from my myhelio.it unfolds like a flower

Pretty cool modular desk system from pimpmydesk

A #drone pilot taking a victory lap after winning a race at @MakerFaireRome pic.twitter.com/rylrPprTaW — Make: (@make) October 12, 2018

Wasp 3D printers is really showing off their ability to print in clay. These faces were 3dprinted and then gone over by hand. You can see both results have their own style. -Caleb kraft

Tapigami is already hard at work building a little tape city for the weekend. This will likely double in size by the end of the day. – Caleb kraft

I’ve just started exploring. It is hard to express how huge this Faire is! There are 7 buildings this size. This isn’t even the whole room, I couldn’t get it in one picture. – Caleb kraft

Massimo Banzi of Arduino has taken the stage. He’s talking about how Maker Faire Rome compares to Faires around the world and how the maker community in Italy has been evolving – Caleb kraft

Oooh, live music before the speakers! That’s a nice touch. I believe most of their instruments are made from recycled materials. – Caleb Kraft

Just getting ready to begin! The speakers are finding their seats for the opening ceremonies. – Caleb Kraft