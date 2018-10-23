I have seen some pretty impressive-looking gaming miniatures come from FDM 3D printers, even fairly cheap, low-end machines. But getting good-quality results can require a fair amount of tweaking and fine-tuning.

In this episode of The Tomb of 3D Printed Horrors, they carefully run through all of the things you need to know in printing as high a resolution miniature as is possible with your home 3D printer. They discuss how to set up your printer for maximum impact and the optimal settings for your slicer software.

This is only part one of a two-part video. In part two, they plan on covering post-printing clean up and finishing techniques.