Brown Dog Gadgets and Maker Shed go waaaay back. Brown Dog’s Crazy Circuits kits allowed aspiring makers to explore electronic gadgetry in all kinds of crazy ways like using conductive paints, wearables and even tying in your every day Lego blocks.

Founded in 2012, Brown Dog Gadgets began as a group of weekend builders and teachers coming together to create easy to use projects and has now grown into a company with a passion for creating fun and practical educational products and kits.

Like our page on Facebook for a chance to win a cool Brown Dog Gadget Product. We’ll be giving away one product a day starting today and ending Tuesday, January 29, 2019 courtesy of our friends at Brown Dog.