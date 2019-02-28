Makermonster is back with a really clever hack. In this video he decides to spruce up his boring old remote control to be a bit more… monsterish. I love his silly attitude toward things. Not only is he a bit of a joker in his behavior, the entire idea of making a remote so big that you’ll end up just walking to it to use it like a light switch, aka not a remote anymore, is hilarious.

To make his remote, he ripped open the existing one and looked at it. Noticing it was just a bunch of standard momentary switches, he realized he could solder extension wires in and pretty much construct any shape he wanted. Utilizing those push to operate nightlights was a pretty clever way of upgrading this system.