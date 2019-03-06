For anyone who has used it, there is no denying Fusion 360 is obviously an incredibly powerful tool. However, if you’re not a guru, it can be intimidating when you’re trying to make shapes that aren’t just simple boxes. Joe Krcma from Joe Makes dove into making more complex shapes when he set out to create the logo from Workbenchcon.

I thought this was a fantastic demo and tutorial in creating those more peculiar shapes and getting what you want out of the tool. He also goes in-depth into how he 3D printed it, then finished that print to look nice. There is a lot to glean from this video, and it tought me a lot despite the deceptively simple looking result he was going for.