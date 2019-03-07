Something that seems simple, like a wooden cube, can turn up all kinds of interesting problems when you try to make it. This is especially true if you’re wanting to carve custom designs in each of the faces. Jay and Jaimie of Wicked Makers found this out when they decided to make some giant wooden alphabet blocks for a friend.

They’re using an X-carve to create each face manually, then gluing it all together into a box. This allows for more trial and error, and lighter boxes but introduces the big issue of actually getting all the parts to line up correctly! This couple seems fairly skilled though, so all their sides meet pretty well and the blocks turn out fantastic.

I know that this tutorial got my brain going and I’m imagining giant Hellraiser puzzleboxes or even custom giant dice in my future.