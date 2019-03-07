The band OK Go is known for their amazing music videos. From elaborate chain reactions

to using a car to create music,

their work is always audaciously experimental. As a teacher, I love finding ways to incorporate their videos into my lessons. So when a chance meeting led to the possibility of OK Go and The Playful Learning Lab joining forces to create materials for kids and teachers, I was delighted. Last March, we launched “OK Go Sandbox” with 14 new videos and 10 lessons and challenges for K-12 classroom use.

This fall, we created new content to go with the band’s “Upside Down and Inside Out” video (filmed in microgravity), and we decided that we wanted to find a way to invite kids to create some out-of-this world art. Thanks to our generous sponsor, Cognizant, and partner, Blue Origin, we are so excited to announce OK Go Sandbox’s “Art In Space” contest!

We’re inviting students (ages 11-18) to use their creative art-and-science minds to dream up cool experiments that will go into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft. No technical expertise needed, just great ideas. If your project is selected, OK Go will help make it a reality!

Details:

The deadline for the contest is May 6, 2019, at 11:59PM CDT.

The contest is for teams of three or more elementary, middle and high school students (ages 11-18), along with an adult mentor.

Submissions must include a 500-word essay and pictures or videos of the concept.

The work must be done by students, but adult mentors can help.

Be creative – but remember that the ideas have to be technically feasible to build in real life.

Judges will select two winners from eligible submissions.

Details, videos and fun at OKGoSandbox.org/art-in-space.