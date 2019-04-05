Coming up with custom lighting is one of the easiest ways to make a huge visual impact in any space. Mike Clifford from Modustrial Maker created this stunning looking design that is both portable and reconfigurable.

Most portable lights end up looking like a camping lantern in one way or another but this system can go from looking like an installed fixture to a light sculpture thanks to the use of magnets to change the configuration.

Mixing nice looking wood and poured resin for the diffuser really makes this stand out as something much nicer than what you’d find in a store.