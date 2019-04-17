Sometimes it can be fun to take one concept and then put an interesting twist on it. Tyler Bell runs with this concept with his high quality leather and steel stool. The design is reminiscent of those cheap camping stools that unfold into the low profile triangular shape to make a simple stool. His, however utilizes steel legs that don’t collapse and a nice hand-stitched leather seat.

As you watch this, you can see that he has a vision, but is very much exploring to get there. He refines the leg design multiple times during the video and that serves as a great lesson. He doesn’t give up and the results are well worth it. The final result is quite nice and looks pretty comfy too.