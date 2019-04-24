Johnny Wikk wrote in to show off his clever bike rack that gives your wall the ability to “hold” your things with its very own hands. What you see is pretty much all there is. There just isn’t a ton to say about this clever build. Johnny himself doesn’t say a whole lot about it, but he does share full plans on how to build your own, on this instructable.

One thing you could glean from this video is the process by which he sculpts the hands. For someone who is experienced with a band saw, this may seem like second nature, but for anyone just starting out, this shows how you can get nice complex 3 dimensional shapes without too difficult of a method.